A total of 3,039 international protection applicants have been relocated from Cyprus to other European Union member states under the bloc’s Voluntary Solidarity Mechanism (VSM) since June 2022, the deputy migration ministry said on Thursday.

“The completion of the programme confirms the effectiveness of operational coordination between the Republic of Cyprus, the European Commission, the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the participating member states,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Cyprus recorded the highest number of relocations among the five frontline Mediterranean EU member states participating in the scheme: Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain.

The ministry added that the mechanism forms part of wider EU efforts to support member states facing disproportionate migration pressures, with all related costs covered through the bloc’s asylum, migration and integration fund.

Earlier in the week, deputy migration minister Nicholas Ioannides presented a new plan targeting around 20,000 Syrian families living in Cyprus to facilitate their voluntary return to their home country including financial incentives of up to €2,000 per person,

“Those who are not entitled to asylum should immediately depart the Republic of Cyprus. Those who choose to join this plan can do so with support, with clear procedures and with dignity,” Ioannides said.

According to the deputy minister, around 5,000 Syrians have either voluntarily left Cyprus or withdrawn their asylum applications since December 2024.

The scheme, which will run throughout the year, is open to Syrian families and couples without children, provided that at least one spouse submitted an application for international protection or obtained protection status before December 31, 2024.

Under the programme, one adult family member may remain in Cyprus for employment purposes under a special two-year residence permit with unrestricted access to the labour market until August 31, 2028.

The remaining family members will return to Syria and receive financial assistance amounting to €2,000 per adult, €1,500 per child and an additional €1,000 per family for beneficiaries who have already been granted international protection status.

Ioannides said the incentives would be funded largely through European programmes.