Composite door fitting – Front door installation guide

Understanding composite doors

When it comes to enhancing the security and aesthetics of your home, choosing the right door is crucial. One popular option that has gained immense popularity in recent years is the composite door. Known for its durability, energy efficiency, and stylish appearance, a composite door is a fantastic addition to any home.

In this guide, we will delve into the world of composite door fitting, exploring the benefits, the installation process, and key considerations for homeowners.

What are composite doors?

Composite doors are a type of entry door constructed from a combination of materials. Typically, they consist of a solid core, often made of wood or insulating foam, along with GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) and uPVC.

Some composite door installers, like UK Composite Doors, manufacture both solid timber core and insulating foam core composite doors, so whichever door you get is up to customer preference.

This construction method provides the door with exceptional strength, durability, and resistance to various weather conditions.

Why choose a composite door?

Durability

One of the primary advantages of a composite door is its remarkable durability. Unlike traditional wooden doors and uPVC doors, composite doors are resistant to warping, cracking, and rotting, ensuring they maintain their integrity over time.

This durability means that you won’t have to constantly repair or replace your composite front door, which could make them the most cost-effective choice despite the initial higher cost.

Energy efficiency

The insulating properties of composite doors make them highly energy-efficient. They help to keep your home well-insulated, reducing heat loss and ultimately lowering your energy bills.

Many composite doors come with an insulating foam core, which provides an even higher level of energy efficiency compared to timber core composite doors, which are built for more strength and security.

The durability of composite doors also influences the energy efficiency they have, as the longer they last and stay in the shape they should, the less likely they are to let draughts in. This would mean you wouldn’t have to worry about using your heating as much.

Security

Composite doors are known for their robustness and security features. The many different layers of materials and advanced multi-point locking systems provide an extra layer of protection for your home.

Composite doors that are manufactured with a solid timber core will be even more secure and sturdy. Still, almost all composite doors have a high standard of security, regardless of the core material.

Aesthetic versatility

These doors come in a wide range of styles, colours, and finishes, allowing homeowners to choose a design that complements their home’s aesthetic perfectly.

When designing your own composite door, there is also a wide array of optional extras that can be added, such as spyholes, letterboxes and door knockers. All of these will likely add to the overall cost of production and installation but can add practical advantages to your door and your home.

Composite doors can also be used as a back door, although this is much less common than as a front door. Alternatively, many homeowners will opt for aluminium bifold doors as their patio doors instead.

The composite door fitting process

To give you an idea of what might happen during the composite door installation process, here is a step-by-step guide on what takes place.

Although this can be done yourself and will save you some cost on the installation, we still strongly recommend getting a professional fitter to do so, especially if you aren’t very comfortable with DIY going into this.

Step 1: Measurement and assessment

Before you can begin the fitting process, accurate measurements must be taken. This ensures that the door fits perfectly within the door frame, preventing any gaps that could compromise security or insulation.

Step 2: Removal of old door

If you are replacing an existing door, it’s crucial to remove the old one carefully. This process involves unscrewing hinges and handles and possibly using a crowbar to pry the door from the frame gently.

Step 3: Installation of the door frame

The next step is to install the door frame. This is typically done using screws or bolts, ensuring it is securely in place.

Step 4: Hanging the door

With the frame in position, the composite door is carefully hung on its hinges. It’s essential to ensure that it swings freely and aligns correctly within the frame.

Step 5: Sealing and insulation

To guarantee optimal energy efficiency, it’s crucial to seal any gaps around the door frame. This can be achieved using weather-stripping or silicone sealant.

Step 6: Hardware installation

Handles, locks, and any additional hardware are then installed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Fitting a composite door – Key considerations for homeowners

Budget

While composite doors offer numerous benefits, it’s important to consider your budget. They are an investment, but one that pays off in terms of longevity and energy savings over time.

The initial cost of a composite door will probably be higher than that of a uPVC or timber door, but it can be the more cost-effective option over time. This is due to the longevity and reliability that come with composite doors, meaning you won’t be paying for replacements or repairs for your front door.

Style and design

Take the time to choose a composite door style and design that complements the overall look of your home. Whether you prefer a traditional or modern aesthetic, there’s a wide variety of options to suit every taste.

Composite doors give you the freedom to customise your front door, with a variety of styles, colours and finishes to choose from, allowing you to design your perfect front door for years to come.

Professional installation

While some homeowners may opt for a DIY approach, professional installation is recommended. A certified installer will ensure the door is fitted correctly, maximising its efficiency and security.

Getting a professional installer that is CERTASS or FENSA-certified will almost certainly give you a high-quality fitting that can ensure you won’t have any issues with your brand-new composite door.

Composite door installation – Final thoughts

Investing in a composite door fitting is a wise decision for any homeowner looking to enhance the security, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal of their property. With their durable construction and an array of design options, new doors installed in your home will be a game changer.

By following the fitting process carefully and considering key factors, you can enjoy the benefits of a composite door for years to come. Make sure to consult with a trusted supplier or installer to find the perfect composite door for your home.