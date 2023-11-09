What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou on what we have to look forward to
Street food, dance performances, exhibition openings and a Zivania festival are among the weekend’s events. Here’s what is coming up this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the island’s main cities.
Nicosia district
The 3rd Reporter Street Food Festival will take place from Friday to Sunday at the Cyprus State Fair serving tasty treats, cocktails and party vibes. A large variety of street food vendors will set up stalls from 6pm until midnight while bars and a line-up of DJs entertain the crowds. Entrance is free as the festival is part of the ΗΟRECA – Gastronomia expo which is also this weekend.
On Saturday, a pop-up bazaar will take place at New Division with a sustainability and eco-consciousness focus. From 10am until 6pm, you will be able to go thrift shopping and browse second-hand clothing, reworked accessories and vintage home goods. In the evening, a new exhibition will open at NiMAC, welcoming a travelling art project to the capital city. Evrovizion.Crossing Stories and Space is an exhibition that explores the current social and political situation in Europe and the idea of a European identity. The opening ceremony will be held at 7pm in the presence of some of the participating artists from abroad and Cyprus.
Limassol district
The 23rd Cyprus Choreography Platform is on this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Rialto Theatre presenting new contemporary choreography projects. Twelve projects conceived by both established and upcoming choreographers will feature this year by choreographers Milena Ugren Koulas, Harry Koushios, Panos Malactos, Panayiotis Tofi, Diamanto Hadjizacharia, Elena Christodoulidou, Alexandra Waierstall, Melina Ioannidou, Olga Markari, Ioannis Economides, Sotirios Panagoulias and Annie Khoury.
In Pelendri village the annual Zivania Festival will take place this weekend serving traditional tastes and demonstrating the making of zivania. From 11am to 10pm on both days a rich programme of live music, Cypriot dances, guided distillation tours at Tsiakkas Winery and village walks will take place. Apart from ample zivania, fresh palouzes will also be offered to festival-goers.
Larnaca district
A poetry night will enchant Larnaca literature lovers on Friday evening as the Larnaka International Poetry Festival presents a parallel event of the Larnaca Biennale. Members of Organising and Scientific Committee of the festival will recite original poems inspired by the theme Home Away from Home, as well as works of great Greek poets. The poetry night will be in Greek, held at Kleidi Café-Bar at 7.30pm. Later on in the evening, Savino Live will welcome back the popular Cypriot band OnTour for a night of rockin’ live music. Doors open at 10pm and the performance starts an hour later.
Paphos district
O’Neills Irish bar & Grill will also host some live music this Saturday. Paphos band Mid-Life Crisis will take the floor to perform popular rock hits from the 70s onward from 8.30pm. Two theatrical performances will travel to Paphos this weekend. The Cyprus Theatre Organisation’s The Tin Soldier which will be presented at Markideio Theatre at 3pm and The Puss in Boots by Piccolo Theatre on Sunday at Archibishop Makarios High School A.
