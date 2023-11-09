November 9, 2023

Workers demand north’s minimum wage be raised

An official request has been submitted to the north’s ‘labour ministry’ on Thursday that the minimum wage be raised.

The request was submitted by the Cyprus Turkish trade unions federation (Hur-Is), which represents workers at the minimum wage determination commission.

Prior to the submission of the request, Hus-Is chairman Ahmet Serdaroglu had said “employees who are forced to earn the minimum wage have become unable to even meet their own basic needs … due to the high cost of living and price increases.”

“We believe it is our primary duty to put an end to this situation and ensure workers receive compensation for their labour,” he added.

The north’s minimum wage is currently set at 15,750TL per month, and was last adjusted in July. At the time, it was worth €541, but with the gradual weakening of the Turkish Lira, it is now worth €516.

Meanwhile, figures released earlier this week by the Cyprus Turkish public servants’ trade union (Ktams) show the north’s “hunger line” to be 17,472TL (€574) per month – 10 per cent higher than the minimum wage.

Per Turkish Cypriot law, following the submission of an official request by Hur-Is, the ‘government’ must respond within 15 days.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

