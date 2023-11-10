A minute with Fatosh Olgacher Cinematographer

Where do you live?

I live in-between Fish Island, London, England and Nicosia, Cyprus

What did you have for breakfast?

Smashed avocado with grilled mushrooms and rocket drizzled with balsamic vinegar (very millennial)

Describe your perfect day

It must start with a good breakfast and coffee, a swim in the sea and a visit to Hoi Polloi bar in Nicosia in the evening with my friends.

Best book ever read?

Songbirds by Christy Lefteri, it was a very touching and eye-opening novel about a side of our island that I didn’t know very well. I think it would make a great TV series or film one day, and I’d love to shoot it.

Best childhood memory?

Spending time with my dog. She turned up one day at our family home and never left.

What is always in your fridge?

Vegan cheese

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

These days I am listening to a lot of contemporary Greek and Turkish artists such as Nalyssa Green and Lin Pesto. I also like French pop and electronic music such as The Blaze, Vendredi sur Mer, Lewis Of Man.

What’s your spirit animal?

Penguins because they always stick together.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of ‘ΚΥΠ|RIS’, a video art installation that I exhibited in the buffer zone as part of Buffer Fringe Festival 2022 with the help of my friends from all over Cyprus.

ΚΥΠ|RIS was divided into two paths, with two different films based on the experiences of Cypriots living in either the north or the south of the island during the period of 1974-2004.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

There Will Be Blood – Drilling Rig Trouble-Fire Scene. Incredible set pieces, sfx, sound design, cinematography and acting come together to show the duality between greed and grief with a backdrop of religious symbolism and a metaphorical baptism of oil. An act of God or an act of man?

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Stanley Kubrick

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would travel to the future to see if the Cyprus problem would ever be resolved.

What is your greatest fear?

How easily basic human rights can get eroded and how easily wars can be started.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Nothing, just enjoy the journey.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Close minded and not willing to listen or understand other people’s perspectives.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Get into a bathtub of Zivania.