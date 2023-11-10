November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Main

Nicosia urban accessibility project launched

By Nikolaos Prakas025
girls 6272547 960 720

A contract was signed to increase accessibility in Nicosia’s urban centres, the press and information office said on Friday.

The contract was signed on Thursday by the public works department and the company A & C Angeli Construction LTD.

The works will be conducted in Nicosia’s urban centres, and will aim to increase accessibility to cyclists, pedestrians, and disabled people.

The plan is from the project to finish in the first six months of 2025, and it is expected to cost €1,996,000 + VAT.

The project will see more pavements for pedestrians constructed, with an emphasis on disabled people, by putting more ramps, and increasing road crossing points, and signage, by installing traffic signalling for people with limited vision.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed (Update)

Reuters News Service

Gaza families ordered south return home, say nowhere is safe from Israeli bombs

Reuters News Service

Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel masses troops for assault

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkey says 26 militants ‘neutralised’ as conflict escalates in Syria

Reuters News Service

Larnaca drug circuit busted by local and bases police

Staff Reporter

UN mission to visit Karabakh after military offensive

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign