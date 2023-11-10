November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parts of Nicosia without electricity

By Andria Kades00
eac
Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC)

Several communities in Nicosia were plunged into darkness on Friday evening, due to a serious equipment failure at an electricity transmission substation in Orunda.

The affected communities are Akaki, Astromeritis, Deneia, Pano Koutrafa, Meniko, Kato Moni, Nikitarion, Peristerontas, Potamios, Vizakia and Xyliatou.

Electricity Authority spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou told the state broadcaster the fault is not expected to be repaired before midnight. Papadopoulou said intensive efforts are being made by the EAC engineers to provide alternative power supply to the affected areas through other substations until the damage is repaired.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Vienna-based quartet for first time in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Disy calls for discussion on lawyers exploiting migrants

Nikolaos Prakas

Golden visas: audit office raises concerns over interior ministry’s response (Update)

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus-Greece summit addresses Middle East crisis, Cyprus problem

Andria Kades

Demonstrators stage sit-in at Presidential Palace, call for Gaza ceasefire

Jonathan Shkurko

Forestry department takes ownership of six drones

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign