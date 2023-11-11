November 11, 2023

British military aircraft on frequent flights between Akrotiri and Israel

By Tom Cleaver038
servicemen walk near a british tornado jet at the raf akrotiri in cyprus
File Photo: Akrotiri air base

British military aircraft have been making frequent flights between the country’s Sovereign Base Area in Akrotiri and Israel since the Gaza crisis erupted in October.

A UK-based website by the name of Declassified UK said on Friday it had counted a total of 33 flights made by the country’s Royal Air Force (RAF) between the base and Tel Aviv. They added that flight records dating back to August 6 showed no British military flights between Akrotiri and Israel before the outbreak of violence.

In response, the British defence ministry said on Friday evening that “the RAF has operated 17 flights into Tel Aviv in order to support the UK’s diplomatic engagement in the country as well as to assist with the departure of British nationals.”

“None of these flights transported any lethal aid for foreign nations,” they added.

The Cyprus Mail contacted the British Foreign Office for comment.

In addition, Cypriot Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told the Cyprus Mail he had received no information about the flights.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

