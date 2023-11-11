November 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus-Greece cooperation becoming even closer

By Tom Cleaver00
Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis.

Cooperation between Cyprus and Greece is becoming even closer, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Saturday.

Letymbiotis had held a meeting with his Greek counterpart Pavlos Marinakis on the sidelines of the Cyprus-Greece intergovernmental summit in Athens and said “we have common goals and aspirations with Greece.”

“Cyprus and Greece, Greece and Cyprus, are connected through the course of history. The two countries are aligned in our common goals and aspirations, with the aim of our cooperation becoming even closer, even more productive,” he said.

He added that this cooperation will “benefit our two countries, but also our region at large.”

Additionally, he said the intergovernmental summit had “established a new era of closer cooperation and coordination,” and added that his discussion with Marinakis had been “very constructive”.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

