November 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demetriou calls on Disy members to show unity

By Katy Turner03
Disy party leader Annita Demetriou on Sunday called for members to come together to play an important role in developments at home and abroad.

“I am almost certain that Glafkos Clerides would like to see the Democratic Rally united, without asterisks and footnotes,” she said at the 10-year memorial service for the party’ founder.

“To fight every moment for the solution of the Cyprus problem, for its solution is the best memorial for this huge leader,” she said.

She also said that in its actions in Europe, Disy members must use every available chance to encourage Turkey back to the negotiating table.

She called on all members to consider whether their stance gives impetus to the teachings of Clerides or hinders the path he bequeathed.

“Is it time for introspection, whether we are given to the effort of reconstitution and modernisation or do we let personal passions rein us in? Should we answer and reflect on whether any personal agendas weigh more heavily on our consciences than the legacy left to us by our political father?”  she asked.

She said Clerides is missed, “especially in a period of intellectual drought, questioning of institutions and values, but also of unprecedented complexity of political and not only crises”.

Clerides was Cyprus president between 1993 and 2003 and put the island on the path to EU accession, but Demetriou said he died without seeing his greatest vision, the liberation and reunification of the country, realised.

The memorial service was also attended by President Nikos Christodoulides, former President Nicos Anastasiades, former Disy leader Averof Neophytou, current and former ministers and other officials.

