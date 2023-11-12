November 12, 2023

More than €22 million for wine sector

As the wine sector is one of the government’s top priorities the government has allocated €22 million to its development in the coming years, Agriculture Minister Petros Xenophontos said on Sunday.

“The Nikos Christodoulides government makes it a top priority to maintain and further develop wine-growing areas and make every effort to support the wine sector,” Xenophontos said at the Zivania festival in Pelendri.

Up to the year 2027, the Strategic Plan will allocate more than €22 million to viticulturists and winemakers. The same amount was already allocated in the five-year period 2019-2023, exclusively from financial resources of the European Union as aid to the sector.

Pelendri has been known since Medieval times, with a written reference dating to 1353. Around 1461 to 1474, Pelendri and 14 other surrounding communities were known for their commercial importance in the area.

These villages are now part of the Pitsilia wine-growing area.

Pelendri, and the surrounding wine-growing communities, belong to the complex of Pitsilia, for which a PDO is being developed.

This “creates conditions of comparative advantage for the winemakers of the 32 communities,” Xenophontos said.

Pitsilia has a long tradition of preparing dishes from local grapes such as palouzes and soutzioukkos, as well as raisins.

It is also known for its zivania production, which is now covered by a national decree referring to a Protected Geographical Indication.

