November 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Resident hold protest in Limassol

By Katy Turner
Residents of the Limassol areas of Yermasogeia and Ayios Athanasios held a protest on Sunday against the creation of “any form of structure for any purpose”.

Scores of residents protested after reports that a social welfare structure would be set up in the area.

They gathered at the intersection of Patras and Ayia Mavri streets in Yermasogeia, where they held banners to protest the proposed development.

The event took place in the presence of police, and after their protest the residents of the area left peacefully.

