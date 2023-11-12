Talat hits out at Akinci

Says he ‘lit the spark’ for two-state solution policy

Former Turkish Cypriot Leader Mehmet Ali Talat hit out at one of his successors, Mustafa Akinci, in an interview published this week, saying he had “lit the spark” for the north’s current stated aim of a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem.

Talat was interviewed by Yeni Duzen and said Akinci’s comment that “this was the last attempt of our generation” for Cypriot reunification following the collapse of negotiations in Crans-Montana in 2017 began the process of the Turkish Cypriot side ostensibly working towards a two-state solution.

“When the process collapsed in Crans-Montana, Mustafa Akinci said ‘from now on, new generations should take care of this business.’ Meanwhile, the formula of two separate states which would be united in the European Union was expressed by the press. At the time, Akinci did not deny this,” he said.

“When this formula was touted and Akinci did not speak out, the then Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu began to say ‘there is no need to only discuss a federation’.”

He said that Cavusoglu did not initially say Turkey would not discuss the federal model, but that there was no need to only discuss that particular model and that “other options should be brought to the agenda”.

“When it was written in the newspapers that Akinci had thoughts such as the integration of two separate states within the EU, Akinci did not object to this, so it was like he did suggest it. I don’t know who suggested it. Did the press just come up with this alone?” he added.

Talat further criticised Akinci for his conduct after the collapse of negotiations at Crans-Montana, saying “when Crans-Montana ended, Akinci retired to his palace.”

He added that Akinci “took no initiative regarding the Cyprus problem after that period”.

“There was a meeting with [United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres] in Berlin [in November 2019]. He did not do any work until then. Instead of getting into a fight with Turkey, the right thing to do would have been to convince Turkey and travel around the world with Turkey’s diplomatic support after the disappointment of Crans-Montana,” he said.

“At this point, he should have been going around the world saying ‘hey, America! Hey, UK! What should I do? What do you want? Will these people hold us captive for ever?’ Instead, Mustafa Akinci was getting himself into a fight with Turkey,” he said.

He also pointed to Akinci’s “fights with Turkey” as a reason behind Turkey’s subsequent alleged increased involvement in domestic politics in the north.

“There were discussions [about a solution other than a federal solution] at the meeting there. Then, both sides became bitter. As a result, this issue turned into a fight with Turkey, and now Turkey is interfering in everything we do today,” he said.

“Until that day, Turkey never felt a need to be so involved. Now, Turkey appoints [‘government party] UBP’s leader and the prime minister. Nothing like this has ever happened in history. This was not the case in Denktash’s time, either,” he added, referring to the long-time former Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash.

“We are now going through times where we cannot even elect our own mufti, we cannot make our own decisions, even the prime minister is appointed from outside and our president was chosen with force.”

“Turkish Cypriots are not just becoming poorer, we are disappearing,” he added.

“The main reason for the transition to a two-state policy is the fight between Akinci and Turkey,” he said, warning that Turkey cannot continue this policy which will exclude Turkey from the international community.

In addition, he said there is no chance of the policy having a positive outcome for the north, saying “nothing like this will happen. It is not possible for the TRNC to be recognised.”

He also turned his guns on current President Nikos Christodoulides, describing him as “more anti-solution than [President Nicos] Anastasiades”.

For this reason, he said there was no other way than to start pursuing a policy in favour of a solution.

“We should not wander in a dream world. Just as right-wing circles wander in a dream world, left-wing circles should not think they can solve the Cyprus problem just by fighting Turkey,” he said.

“Turkey is a guarantor of Cyprus, and the country’s signature is a must” for a solution to the Cyprus problem, he said.

As a first port of call, he said “what needs to be done is to get rid of this government as soon as possible. Do not expect anything from this government.”

“The way to get rid of it as soon as possible is by an election. I do not see any other way. The best thing to do is for the opposition, especially [Talat’s party and largest opposition party] the CTP, is to prepare for the future by keeping resistance to the government alive,” he said.

“It was good and right for the CTP to take to the streets. A movement was needed. It needs to continue.”