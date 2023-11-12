November 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three injured after drunk driver crashes into them

By Katy Turner0312
ambulance hospital
File photo

Three people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning after they were hit by an out of control car in Limassol.

At 3.40am, while a 35-year-old driver with two passengers was driving along Jelal Bayiar street in Limassol he lost control of the car.

The car then went onto the pavement and hit three people sitting there.

The three were 22 and 23-year-old men and a 22-year-old woman. All three were taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital.

All three were kept in for treatment.

The driver was given an alcotest, which showed 89µg, where the permitted level is 22, and he was arrested.

Police are still investigating why the driver lost control.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

President heads to Berlin for EU enlargement talks

Katy Turner

Israeli ambassador to Cyprus: ‘If we cannot fight for our defence, they will butcher us’

Jean Christou

EU Foreign Affairs Council to be briefed on Gaza corridor proposal

Katy Turner

Cyprus cat covid strain thought to have reached UK

Katy Turner

US military aircraft crashes in East Med

Katy Turner

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign