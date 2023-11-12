November 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEuropeWorld

US military aircraft crashes in East Med

By Katy Turner0372
us b 1b lancers conduct bomber task force mission in eastern europe
File photo

A US military aircraft conducting training operations in the east Mediterranean has crashed, US Command Europe (EUCOM) said on Sunday.

The incident, which happened in an undisclosed location on Friday night occurred as the aircraft “suffered a mishap and went down”, the US military said.

No further information is set to be released as a mark of respect for the families affected, it added.

The cause of the training incident is currently under investigation.

However, the US command said the aircraft sortie was purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity.

It is unclear how many people were on board.

The US has deployed an aircraft carrier and other escort ships to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

EU Foreign Affairs Council to be briefed on Gaza corridor proposal

Katy Turner

Cyprus cat covid strain thought to have reached UK

Katy Turner

‘Ukraine has enough energy resources to get through winter’

Reuters News Service

Israel offers to evacuate babies from Gaza hospital amid fierce fighting (updated)

Reuters News Service

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus should strive for a more resilient economic model, experts say

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign