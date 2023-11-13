Dogecoin supporters turn their attention to a new coin with 100% return potential

As Dogecoin (DOGE) experiences a resurgence, marked by a significant price surge and intriguing whale activity, it hints at a potential rally waiting to unfold. Meanwhile, NuggetRush introduces a novel gaming platform that seamlessly intertwines entertainment, blockchain technology, and tangible real-world benefits through P2E dynamics and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Can Dogecoin surge to keep up with NuggetRush’s bullish momentum? Let’s learn here.

>>Buy NuggetRush Now<<

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales re-enter the market waiting for a rally to start

Over the past week, Dogecoin has proven itself as a standout performer, with DOGE’s price surging by over 10% to reach the $0.07500 mark. This remarkable rally has propelled Dogecoin (DOGE) to its highest point in the last three months.

Moreover, there are indications that this upward momentum may be the beginning, as various Dogecoin (DOGE) metrics continue to display bullish trends.

An important metric that shows how investors look at Dogecoin (DOGE) is what the whales are doing. When the crypto market rally started, and Dogecoin started rising, whale addresses remained muted without showing notable activity. But this is changing with drastic whale movements.

Based on November 6, 2023, data from IntoTheBlock, Dogecoin whales executed more than $3.48 billion worth of DOGE transactions within four days.

The token’s price surge coincided with the start of Whale accumulation on November 4, when DOGE’s value surged rapidly. This correlation suggests that significant amounts of Dogecoin may have been acquired by these influential investors, causing a significant reduction in the available supply of DOGE on the open market.

On November 8, 2023, DOGE was trading at $0.07515.. Analysts expect DOGE to rise to $0.07920 by the end of 2023, supported by increased whale demand. Hence, Dogecoin is a good crypto to buy now.

NuggetRush (NUGX) offers P2E, NFTs, and unique investment opportunities

NuggetRush (NUGX) is an engaging gaming platform that smoothly integrates entertainment, skill, and tangible real-world benefits. This game transports users into an epic world featuring game controllers, memes, strategic gameplay, blockchain technology, and appealing rewards, delivering an exciting and adventurous gaming experience.

>>Buy NuggetRush Now<<

By seamlessly combining cryptocurrencies, gold mining, and real-world artisanal mining within a play-to-earn (P2E) network, NuggetRush (NUGX) offers an immersive journey that gives in-game assets to players and plays a part in boosting the mining industry in less-developed nations.

NUGX is used for governance on NuggetRush’s platform, powered by the Ethereum blockchain. This platform promises transparency, security, and opportunity for gamers globally.

With NuggetRush’s game characters also being collectible non-fungible tokens, gamers have something to look forward to and explore. These rank among the most trending NFTs as investors rush to buy NUGX in its early stages.

Apart from having a successful smart contract audit by SolidProof, NuggetRush offers features that provide some form of stable value growth and attract players with its unique value proposition.

Some of the distinct features of NuggetRush (NUGX) include ecosystem participation rewards, play-to-earn meme coin, and the GameFi strategy that lets in-game assets get exchanged for physical world assets such as gold and cash.

Also, there is no buy or sell tax when transacting in NUGX, and NFT staking has up to 20% APY. NuggetRush (NUGX) also operates a player-driven peer-to-peer NFT marketplace. In that context, the gamers can customize their avatar NFTs and sell or trade them.

Currently, in Round 2 of the presale, NUGX is trading at $0.012 per token, having increased from Round 1 price of $0.010, a 20% profit from the early investors.

At the end of the presale phase, NuggetRush (NUGX) will be listed on mainstream crypto exchanges at $0.020, a 100% ROI for Round 1 investors. Hence, it is the best crypto investment in 2023.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more