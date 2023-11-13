November 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in Stroumbi under partial control

By Staff Reporter00
fire damage in stroumbi
Fire damaged area in Stroumbi [Photo source: CNA]

A fire between Stroumbi and Kathikas, in the Paphos district, is under partial control on Monday.

According to the fire service, ​​nine hectares of dry grasses, wild vegetation and vines in an inaccessible area have been burned.

As reported, a total of four vehicles from the fire service worked to extinguish it.

The effort is supported with a fire engine from the forestry department, a mobile fire fighting unit from the game service and two private tankers.

In addition, the two rented helicopters of the Republic, as well as a police helicopter, supported the ground forces with water drops.

All ground forces remain on the alert onsite to extinguish flare ups.

The causes of the fire will be investigated in cooperation with the police, which does has not ruled out the possibility of arson.

Avatar photo

