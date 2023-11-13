November 13, 2023

Trial date set for man caught with 15kg of drugs

cannabis
file photo

The trial of a 30-year-old man suspected of being involved in the transport of more than 15kg of cannabis to Cyprus via the Paphos airport is set to begin on November 20.

The trial will take place before the criminal court in Paphos. The man will remain in custody until the start of the trial.

The arrest of the 30-year-old was carried out on October 3 as part of operations conducted by the Ykan drug squad in collaboration with the customs department.

The suspect was apprehended at Paphos airport upon arrival from a foreign country. Subsequent investigations revealed four nylon packages in his luggage, containing approximately 15 kilograms and 410 grams of cannabis in total.

When questioned, the 30-year-old reportedly said that unknown individuals approached him, asking him to transport narcotics in exchange for payment. He allegedly informed members of Ykan that he did not know the identity of those who were to receive the narcotics.

The 30-year-old is said to have flown from Spain via Vienna, with Cyprus as his final destination.

