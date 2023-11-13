November 13, 2023

Two arrested at Paphos airport with fake ID

By Iole Damaskinos01
thumbnail paphos airport 2
File photo

Paphos police on Sunday arrested two people for attempting to leave from Paphos airport with false travel documents.

According to police, one was a woman bound for Vienna, Austria who arrived at the departures desk with a French identity card which was genuine but whose photo depicted a different person.

When questioned, she confessed to the police her true details, that she is a 31-year-old political asylum seeker, originally from an African country, and that the identity card was not hers.

The woman was subsequently arrested for impersonation and taken into custody.

Shortly later, a man presented himself bound for Toulouse, France, also with a French ID, which appeared to be genuine but whose photo also showed a different person.

When questioned, he admitted to being a 31-year-old political asylum seeker, and told police that the identity card did not belong to him.

He was also arrested and taken into custody.

