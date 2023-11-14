November 14, 2023

Three children hit by cars in Paphos ‘out of danger’ doctors report

By Staff Reporter05
The Makarios children's hospital in Nicosia

Three children hospitalised after being hit by cars in Paphos in two separate incidents are out of danger, the treating doctors announced on Tuesday.

The children were involved in the accidents on Monday afternoon and all were transferred to the Makarios Hospital in Nicosia. 

According to the police, a six-year-old boy was run over by a 76-year-old man around 4:30pm while crossing Mesogi Avenue on a scooter.

Two other children – a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl – were injured when they were run over by a 51-year-old driver shortly before 6pm on Korae Street.

The six-year-old was taken to the Paphos General Hospital, however, due to the seriousness of his condition, he was transferred to Makarios Hospital. The child suffered broken legs and his health condition is reported by the treating doctors as serious but out of danger.

The 12-year-old and the 13-year-old were initially taken to the Paphos hospital A&E and thereafter to Makarios hospital for preventive reasons. According to the treating doctors, the 12-year-old boy suffered chest injuries and the 13-year-old girl a broken collarbone.

The causes of the traffic accidents are under ongoing investigation.

