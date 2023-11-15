As Whale purchases of Solana increases, NuggetRush set to explode after 20% price jump

Solana has recently emerged as a notable performer in the top tier of cryptocurrencies. Currently priced at $47.28, SOL has seen a remarkable 110% rise over the last month. All thanks to the support of crypto whales. This upward trend in Solana’s value began following its partnership with the financial services company Visa.

The collaboration is set to utilize the Solana blockchain as a settlement layer in Visa’s pilot program. Therefore, the enterprise-grade transactions will happen at minimal costs for issuers and merchants.

At the same time, NuggetRush (NUGX) is all set for a growth journey as it has already witnessed a 20% jump in its price. It is currently one of the top crypto coins that focuses on the P2E gaming concept. It has gained immense popularity in a short span of time with its real-world utilities.

Let’s find out more on how Solana and NuggetRush are in the race to enter the list of top 5 cryptocurrencies this year.

Solana surges as Crypto Whales dive in

Solana is a good crypto to buy due to its impressive handling of transaction volumes in the NFT sales sector. The blockchain is lauded for its fast processing times. This helps to significantly reduce validation times for transactions in the smart contract.

Launched in March 2020, Solana has steadily grown as one of the best crypto for beginners within the digital space.

The partnership with Visa has given a green light to crypto whales to buy this token. Worldpay Global and Nuvei are two additional merchants who will be conducting pilot tests for settlement payments on the Solana blockchain. This is a huge announcement and it is surely going to benefit Solana investors.

One of the key selling points of Solana is its commitment to maintaining low transaction costs for its users. The blockchain’s design ensures that users are not burdened by unexpected fees and taxes.

NuggetRush gains momentum with 20% price surge in presale

NUGX is one of the popular altcoins to watch this year. It is rapidly emerging as a game-changer in the cryptocurrency market. This is evident from its striking 20% price increase in the round 2 of presale.

Currently in a strong presale phase, it’s drawing interest from investors who are particularly excited about its Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming concept.

This enthusiasm is not without reason. Its current DeFi coin price is notably lower compared to many other cryptocurrencies. This affordability means investors can accumulate more coins and enjoy a higher potential return as the project grows.

With a total supply of 5 billion coins, 43% are allocated for public purchase. NuggetRush is the best crypto investment because of the innovative integration of gaming and earning.

The P2E model represents a future where gaming isn’t just for entertainment but also a source of income. Players in the NuggetRush game have to find hidden minerals in a gold mine and then later they can convert it to real money.

The coin prepares to launch at an expected price of $0.02. Therefore, the current presale phase is the ideal time for early investment. This timing is key for those looking to capitalize on the coin’s potential growth. So, invest at a lower price point before its official launch.

Conclusion

As Solana is getting attention with increased whale purchases, NuggetRush is also making early investors rich with a recent 20% price jump. This reflects growing investor confidence in both the coins. However, with its unique Play-to-Earn model and affordable entry point, NuggetRush stands out as the best crypto to buy for those seeking to capitalize on its growth.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more