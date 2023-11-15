November 15, 2023

Human bones found in Akamas identified (Update)

By Nikolaos Prakas0317
The human bones found in Akamas on Wednesday were identified to be of a 69-year-old foreign national, who has been missing from his home for seven months.

The man has been missing since April this year from his Paphos residence.

At around 11am, an off-duty police officer spotted human bones and clothes in a remote Akamas area.

The officer was out hunting with friends and alerted authorities to the scene.

An anthropologist and a state pathologist arrived to the area via helicopter, due to the difficulty in reaching the area.

Police said the bones were scattered and constituted the main part of a skeleton.

