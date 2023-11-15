November 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Memorial service for former Cyprus president, Glafcos Clerides

By Nikolaos Prakas09
glafkos
Memorial service for Glafcos Clerides at which House president and disy leader Annita Demetriou, former leader Averof Neophytou and Clerides' daughter Katie attended

A memorial service was held on Wednesday for former president and Disy founder and leader Glafcos Clerides, marking 10 years since his death.

The service has held at the Saints Constantine and Eleni cemetery in Nicosia, where he is buried.

“Clerides left an indelible mark on the modern Cypriot history and the European course of the country, having the ability to connect the interests of Cyprus with the large network of geostrategic interests in the region,” Disy said in a statement.

They added that he fought with vigour for the solution of the Cyprus problem, and the reunification of the island.

“He served the country with a high sense of duty and left as a greater political legacy our integration into the united Europe,” they said.

“We keep his memory and political legacies alive and continue with the same determination on the path he carved out for a peaceful, free and reunited Cyprus within the European Union.”

The service was attended by current Disy president Annita Demetriou, former Disy leader and MP Averof Neophytou, other party members, and Clerides’ daughter Katie.

Former president and former Disy leader Nicos Anastasiades was notably absent from the memorial service of the party’s founder.

glfkos 2

