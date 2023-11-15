November 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastTurkeyWorld

Turkey’s Erdogan calls Israel a ‘terror state’ and describes Hamas as a political party

By Reuters News Service0181
file photo: file photo: hamas armed wing holds military parade in gaza
Turkey's Erdogan said that Hamas was a political party that had been elected by Palestinians REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Israel was a “terror state” committing war crimes and violating international law in Gaza, while repeating his view that Palestinian militant group Hamas was not a terrorist organisation.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce whether Israel had nuclear bombs or not, and added that the Israeli premier was a “goner” from his post.

He said Hamas was a political party that had been elected by Palestinians.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Sunak suffers major blow as Rwanda migrant scheme declared unlawful

Reuters News Service

Israeli troops enter Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital in culmination of siege

Reuters News Service

WHO loses contact with Gaza hospital staff after raid

Reuters News Service

Liverpool’s Diaz meets father first time since kidnapping

Reuters News Service

Biden, Xi meet hoping to ease friction between the two adversarial superpowers

Reuters News Service

White House says it has evidence Hamas using Al Shifa hospital to run military actions

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign