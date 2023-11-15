Whales shift 2 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) to exchanges; Eos (EOS) & InQubeta’s (QUBE) forecasted surge takes center stage

Recent movements in some of the top crypto coins have proven once again how dynamic and volatile the cryptocurrency markets are. For Shiba Inu (SHIB), whales just shifted trillions to exchanges, while Eos (EOS) and InQubeta (QUBE) are poised to make their own rallies soon. Let’s look into these movements which are being closely monitored by long-time and beginner cryptocurrency traders.

Shiba Inu’s Whales make a splash

A cryptocurrency tracking analyst revealed that 2 trillion SHIB tokens were recently shifted to exchanges. The crypto community is abuzz – industry experts say that this could be a strategy of crypto whales who want diversity in their holdings across different wallets. These whales may want to take advantage of the buying potential opportunities that come with an altcoin price decrease. They may also want to invest in other top altcoins with promising growth potential. The entire crypto community is closely monitoring the implications for Shiba Inu in the complex crypto market.

Forecasted surges for EOS and QUBE

The November 8 price of EOS was listed at $0.590, which is slightly lower than its pivot price of $0.686. This trading day is crucial for investors and token holders. Industry experts say that if EOS goes above its pivot point, it may become bullish, targeting resistance levels. Conversely, if it remains below its pivot point, it becomes bearish, leaning towards support levels.

The current positioning of EOS in this highly volatile market may result in different possibilities. A bullish trend could bring the price of EOS to $0.731, while a bearish trend could bring it down to $0.641. Its pivot price will become a crucial point, guiding the trajectory of Eos (EOS) in the market.

As industry insiders believe that EOS is going to have its own rally soon, InQubeta (QUBE) is touted to become one of the altcoins to watch this month for another surge. Analysts see Eos and InQubeta revolutionizing the cryptocurrency industry. Both of these projects continue to get the support of big investors who can see their potential for growth and transformation.

About InQubeta

InQubeta (QUBE) is one of the new DeFi projects that have caught the attention of big investors for its innovative features. The InQubeta platform is built on the strong and secure Ethereum blockchain, and it offers a unique blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology. With this fusion, InQubeta makes it easier for investors looking for profitable opportunities to connect with AI startup projects needing financial support. These investments are made available in InQubeta’s NFT marketplace, which can easily be accessed and purchased with QUBE tokens by investors regardless of their budget capabilities.

New tokens are released into circulation gradually while ensuring access to a reliable investment option for traders and investors who want to invest in the rapidly growing AI technology sector. This unique strategy of InQubeta makes it the best crypto to buy right now.

As InQubeta (QUBE) continues its strong presale performance, its followers in social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), continue to increase. This indicates growing interest in the project.

Conclusion

With innovations and new trends emerging regularly, every investor is given a wide range of coins to choose from. However, it’s important to note that the crypto market remains highly speculative and volatile. Before making huge investment decisions, traders and investors should conduct their own research to learn and understand market movements. In addition to diversifying their portfolios, staying updated with the latest developments in the crypto industry may mitigate risks and help them maximize their investments. The whole crypto community is waiting to see how these recent events will impact the market.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more