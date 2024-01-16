January 16, 2024

Latest poll puts Akel on top

By Elias Hazou08
Akel has overtaken Disy in terms of popularity some six months prior to the European Parliament elections, according to the findings of a poll released Tuesday.

The survey, commissioned by the Reporter news website, shows the communist party currently tops voters’ preferences. Asked whom they’d vote for were elections held tomorrow, 20 per cent of respondents picked Akel, and 18.5 per cent said Disy.

Elam came in third at 12.5 per cent, followed by Diko at 7 per cent. The Greens garnered 3.5 per cent, Dipa 2.4 per cent, and Edek 2.3 per cent. The new Volt Cyprus party got 1.3 per cent.

About 12 per cent of respondents said they were undecided, while 14 per cent intended to abstain.

Meanwhile interest in the June elections registered quite high – 40 per cent said they were “very interested”, 28 per cent “quite interested”, 18 per cent “a little”, and 14 per cent “not interested at all”.

Asked about their criteria for voting, 57 per cent said it was the persons running for office, 22 per cent based on the parties’ positions, and 21 per cent would go with the party they have traditionally supported.

The survey also gauged public sentiment about the general state of affairs in Cyprus. For example, 79 per cent of respondents thought that “things are headed in the wrong direction”,” with 21 per cent believing otherwise.

Back in September, when Reporter released the first edition of its rolling survey, 84 per cent felt that things were going in the wrong direction.

Regarding the major problems faced by society, the state of the economy featured as the most common response at 39 per cent, followed by the high cost of living at 28 per cent, and then immigration at 12 per cent.

The Cyprus problem ranked fourth at 9 per cent. In fifth place came ‘corruption/justice’ at 4 per cent, followed by ‘healthcare/education’ at 2 per cent.

The survey, done by phone, was carried out from January 3 to 11, with a sample of 1,000 respondents aged 18 and over.

 

