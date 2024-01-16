January 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

McDonald’s calls on public to take part in ad

By Staff Reporter035
christos mastoras
Christos Mastoras

McDonald’s in Cyprus has issued an open call to all people that love food to join in a commercial shoot next week.

In an announcement on Tuesday, McDonald’s has called on anyone interested in taking part in the commercial with Greek popstar Christos Mastoras at Neo Plaza, outside Nicosia, to register by sending a message to 96937371 by Wednesday, January 17.

“If you are excited to be on camera and hear ‘action’ from the director, then this is the perfect experience for you,” says a press release from McDonald’s.

The shoot will take place on Monday, January 22, at 8pm at Neo Plaza.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Brits in Cyprus urged to vote in UK elections

Tom Cleaver

Police ‘losing 5-0’ against underworld

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus sixth in most searched holiday spots

Jonathan Shkurko

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Ikea recalls USB charger

Staff Reporter

One woman Andrew Lloyd Webber musical in Paphos

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign