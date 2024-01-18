January 18, 2024

Thirty-two witnesses to testify in golden passports case

By Andria Kades076
Former House president Demetris Syllouris

The third defendant in the golden passports trial pleaded not guilty on Thursday during a hearing at Nicosia criminal court, while a new state prosecutor has been assigned to the case.

Antonis Antoniou, senior member of staff at the Giovanis Group told the court he was not guilty of the charges he faces, linked to the findings of the Nicolatos report over the golden passports.

The investigation was prompted by a hard-hitting documentary by Al Jazeera which embroiled former House president Demetris Syllouris and former Akel MP Christakis Giovanis. They were caught on camera agreeing to give an actor playing a Chinese investor nationality even though he was supposedly a criminal.

Syllouris and Giovanis both pleaded not guilty over their charges during the last hearing.

Prosecution has also filed a request for more witness material from the defence. The next hearing will be on February 15, which is also slated to give the new state prosecutor Charis Karaolidou time to prepare.

Defence appeals to AG for more information

Witnesses will also begin to take the stand on June 10, with 32 individuals expected to testify.

Antoniou is now being represented by lawyer Andreas Pittadjis – who was initially also on trial with the other three defendants over the golden passports.

During Thursday’s hearing, Pittadjis told the court he had submitted a request to the attorney-general, for the minutes of the witness statements during the Nicolatos report investigation.

He specified he included a letter from the interior minister to the auditor-general, with the former saying the state was not bound by the charges of the report’s findings.

Karaolidou confirmed the request was received, saying that at first glance, there was a positive approach towards sharing some documents and the matter will be discussed during the next hearing.

Court said witnesses would be taking the stand on an almost daily basis starting in June and may even extend this to July.

