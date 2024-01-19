January 19, 2024

Away fans banned from football matches

By Tom Cleaver
Away fans have been banned from all competitive football matches for the rest of the season, the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) announced on Friday.

The decision affects games in the first and second division and the Coca Cola Cup. It will take effect from January 26.

Teams playing away matches will be allowed to transport contingents of up to 50 people in the first division, made up of members of their boards of directors, sponsors, and players left out of matchday squads. In the second division, that allocation is just 25 people.

The decision comes after a firecracker launched from a stand hit a player in the head during Tuesday’s Coca Cola Cup match between Nea Salamina and Apoel.

The player, Giorgos Papageorgiou, reportedly suffered damaged hearing as a result of the incident.

Also on Tuesday, in the aftermath of a game between Omonia 29th May and Anorthosis, a stone was thrown through the rear window of a police car.

On Thursday, the CFA and the Footballers’ Association (Pasp) had both called for radical measures to combat football violence following a meeting.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

