Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

What to do with Cyprus winter vegetable?

Pork Stew with Commandaria sauce and Mashed Kolokassi

1/2 kilo pork

300ml Commandaria

Salt

Pepper

2 tablespoons dry coriander seeds, crushed

50ml olive oil

Water

250g seedless grapes

Kolokassi puree

1 kg kolokassi

1 1/2 teaspoons Himalayan salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tsp lemon zest

Pepper

Seasonal sautéed vegetables

2 medium carrots, peeled

1 large couorgette

1 coloured bell pepper

1 large red onion

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt / Pepper

Cut the meat into 4cm cubes.

Place in a bowl along with the wine, a little salt and pepper and the coriander and marinate overnight.

The next day, drain it and set the marinade aside.

Heat the oil in a saucepan and sauté the meat until golden throughout.

When browned, add the marinade. If it is not enough to cover the meat, add water.

Simmer with the pot covered for about 40 minutes, or until the meat is cooked through (tender) and the sauce thickens a little. During the process add extra hot water if needed.

Finally add the grapes and cook the meat for an additional 5-7 minutes until the grapes wilt.

For the kolokassi puree: Clean and wipe the kolokassi with a towel. Cut the taro into pieces.

Place the pieces in a medium saucepan.

Add enough water to cover the ingredients and salt. When they come to a boil, lower the heat and cook for 30 minutes or until tender.

Then drain the ingredients and place them back in the pot. Add the lemon zest and pepper.

Mash the vegetables. Finally add the olive oil. Stir constantly until melted.

For the vegetables: Wash and cut the vegetables into the desired shape (thin strips or slices).

Sauté the onions and salt in a hot non-stick pan with a little olive oil.

Then, add the rest of the vegetables to the pan.

Sauté until the vegetables are cooked. Correct the taste and serve them.

Cappuccino kolokassi soup

500g kolokassi cut into thin slices

1 small potato or sweet potato, peeled, thinly sliced

1 peeled apple, cut into thick slices

1 small leek cut into thick slices

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 litre (or as needed) vegetable broth (recipe follows)

100ml dry white wine

2 teaspoons thyme

1/3 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the fresh vegetable broth

1 litre of cold water

Well-washed vegetable/fruit peels

2 bay leaves

For garnish

Milk froth

Freshly grated spices

Preheat oven to 190C. Line 1 flat baking pan with parchment paper.

Clean and wipe the kolokassi with a towel. Cut into pieces.

Peel the potato, apple and onion. Cut them into slices.

In a bowl place the pumpkin, potatoes and leek. Mix well with olive oil, salt and pepper and spread the vegetables on the flat baking pan with parchment paper.

Bake in a preheated oven at 190C for 30 minutes or until golden.

While the vegetables are cooking, prepare the vegetable broth: Add all the ingredients for the broth to a medium saucepan.

After the water boils, simmer for 25 minutes and occasionally skim the foam that will be created.

After the broth is ready, drain the ingredients and reserve only the fragrant juice.

Place the juice back in the medium saucepan and add the wine and spices (thyme, cinnamon, freshly ground black pepper).

After the vegetables are golden brown in the oven, add them to the pot along with the spices, thyme and broth.

Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Extinguish the fire. With a hand blender, stir until pureed. To get a more velvety texture, pass it through a colander. If necessary, add more broth.

Serve the soup in small warm glasses with the toppings: milk froth and freshly ground spices.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/