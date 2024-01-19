January 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Striving for results in the resumption of Cyprus Talks – president

By Staff Reporter05
ΠτΔ – Εκδήλωση μνήμης και τιμής Αρ
President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, addresses an event in honour of the Archbishop Makarios III Foundation, in memory and honour of Archbishop and first President of the Republic of Cyprus, Makarios III.

President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday expressed optimism about the upcoming discussions with the UN Secretary-General’s envoy.

“We are working to welcome the personal envoy of the UN Secretary-General, have a highly constructive and productive discussion, and achieve specific results towards the resumption of Cyprus talks from where they left off,” said President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday night.

The president was speaking to reporters while attending a memorial event for Archbishop Makarios III at the Archbishop Makarios III Foundation, after meeting the UK Minister of Defence.

Asked to comment on recent statements by the Turkish Cypriot leader against the Greek Cypriot side, the president said, “I have nothing to respond to Mr [Ersin] Tatar.”

“I hope there is no need for any excuses, with or without quotation marks, on the occasion of the arrival in Cyprus of the personal envoy of the UN Secretary-General,” he noted.

When asked about the meeting today with the UK Minister of Defence, President Christodoulides said it was “a good meeting”. The meeting came following the visit of the British Minister of Defence in Cyprus just six weeks ago.

During the meeting, there was a discussion and exchange of views on our bilateral issues, for further enhancement of our cooperation in many areas, especially those concerning the minister, and generally on developments.

Britain supports the efforts of the Republic of Cyprus and the international community for the uninterrupted provision of humanitarian aid to all those in need in Gaza, the Cypriot president said, adding that contacts continue in various directions, in Israel, in countries of the region and in the UN.

He said there was a specific discussion on the issue of the corridor for the provision of humanitarian aid, noting, however, that “I would not like to prejudge anything.”

“We are working towards a specific direction, both us and Britain, and we appreciate the fact that they actively support this initiative of the Republic of Cyprus.”

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Third body in 11 days found washed up in Karpasia

Tom Cleaver

Management of LNG project has been ‘tragic’, audit office says (Updated)

Jean Christou

Govt moves to restrict Turkish Cypriot taxis

Tom Cleaver

Paphos hosts beginner’s rock-climbing presentation

Staff Reporter

New leadership for semi-government organisations announced

Jean Christou

Four jailed in Turkey for Falyali murder

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign