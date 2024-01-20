January 20, 2024

Fourth arrest over mass beating of 26-year-old in Limassol

By Gina Agapiou012
Limassol police arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the assault of an individual earlier this month, it was announced on Saturday.

The arrest of the 24-year-old suspect took place after police published photos of him to gather information about his identification.

For the same case, police arrested three other men, aged 25, 22, and 18. A number of people remain wanted, whose photographs can be found on the police’s website.

Anyone who knows anything that may help identify or locate them is asked to contact the Limassol Police Station on telephone number 25-805057 or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen’s Line on telephone number 1460.

The assault, according to the evidence under investigation, was committed in the early morning of January 6, 2024, in Limassol, when a 26-year-old man was allegedly attacked by a group of 15-20 persons. As a result of the attack, the 26-year-old was seriously injured in the face.

