January 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Authorities call off search for missing migrant

By Nikolaos Prakas08
ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΑ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΙΤΛΟ "ΗΜΕΡΑ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΙΝΟΥ"

Authorities on Tuesday called off search and rescue efforts for a migrant that reportedly went missing at sea, after diving off the ship he was on coming to Cyprus.

In an announcement, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said that they ended operations to find the missing migrant at 8am.

The center added that a helicopter and drone took part in the operation, along with boats from the national guard, a second helicopter from the air force, and police boats.

There were also authorities on foot looking along the shores.

On Sunday, authorities rescued 190 migrants who arrived off the coast of Cape Greco when they were about 10 nautical miles away from the shore.

As they approached the coast at around two nautical miles left, the migrant jumped into the waters.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

