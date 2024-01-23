January 23, 2024

Famagusta residents evacuated due to flooding

By Staff Reporter010
flooding famagusta
Photo source: CNA

The fire services dealt on site with a total 47 incidents in Famagusta following heavy rains in the district, spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Tuesday.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, Kettis said the service had received 56 calls within 24 hours starting on Monday, with flooding having impacted mainly on the communities of Xylofagou, Liopetri, and Frenaros.

Elderly persons needed to be evacuated from four homes as they were in imminent danger, Kettis said, and while no serious damages were recorded, the most heavy damages occurred in Xylophagou.

“In all the years I have lived in the community we have never had such rains or such a situation,, the village looked like a little Venice,” Georgios Tasou Xylophagou community leader said. He noted that at least twenty homes had been flooded.

“The situation is not helped by the fact that all the yards are made of concrete,” he noted, adding that a half hour of intense rains was enough to create flooding under such conditions.

Liopetri residents also experienced widespread flooding and loss of power, while the services were called on to pump water out of at least nine premises and clear drains.

The fire services worked throughout the night until around 3.30 am when the rains abated, Kettis said, however in the early morning more calls were received from residents arriving to find flood and water damages at places of work.

Kettis noted that four Famagusta fire crews were reinforced with three other crews from Larnaca District, one from the civil defence and two others from volunteer group Support Cy.

