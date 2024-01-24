January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Elderly woman claims cash stolen by man who moved her car

By Iole Damaskinos04
car key
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man in Paphos for an investigated case of theft from a vehicle.

According to the police, on Monday afternoon, an 80-year-old woman complained that an amount of approximately €2,000 whihc she allegedly kept in the glove compartment of her car, had gone missing.

According to the complaint, around noon of the same day, a man approached to tell her that her vehicle was blocking her parking spot and should be moved.

The 80-year-old then gave him the key to move her car, which he did.

After he left, the complainant checked her vehicle and found that the cash was gone.

Police secured a warrant against the 32-year-old and he was located and arrested at 8pm and is being held in custody. When questioned, the 32-year-old denied any involvement in the case.

Police are continuing investigations.

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

