Wizz Air reports massive increase in Cypriot passengers for 2023

Lost cost air carrier Wizz Air on Monday announced that it recorded a significant surge in its Cypriot passenger numbers in 2023, with a remarkable 71 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

In the announcement, the airline reported that a total of 2.2 million Cypriots chose to travel with Wizz Air during the previous year, highlighting the substantial growth in its customer base on the island.

The airline operates flights to 31 destinations across 18 countries, with a fleet of four aircraft based in Larnaca.

Moreover, according to Wizz Air’s statement, the airline conducted 11,603 flights to and from Cyprus in 2023, a substantial increase from the 6,826 flights recorded in 2022.

In addition, Wizz Air reiterated its commitment to operational efficiency, achieving an impressive completion rate of 99.63 per cent of all flights.

The airline also expressed pride in surpassing its own record in 2023 by serving over 60 million passengers, marking a 32 per cent increase compared to 2022.

The record-breaking year included the introduction of nearly one hundred new routes and the deployment of 32 brand-new Airbus A321neo aircraft, covering a total distance of 263 million kilometres.

What is more, Wizz Air mentioned that it managed to achieve a 99.31 per cent completion rate for all its scheduled flights in 2023, ranking it among the top three airlines in Europe for on-time performance.

Wizz Air also highlighted its environmental efforts, reporting an annual average carbon intensity of 51.5 grams per passenger per kilometre for 2023, reflecting a 6.8 per cent reduction from 2022.

This figure, the airline explained, represents the lowest annual carbon intensity recorded by Wizz Air, reinforcing its position as a leader in reducing CO2 intensity among its competitors.

Zsuzsa Trubek, Wizz Air’s Head of Communications, expressed enthusiasm at the latest figures, stating that Cyprus is a key market in the airline’s network.

“We are proud to have doubled our capacity and welcomed many more passengers in 2023,” Trubek said.

“We reaffirm our commitment to Cyprus with new records, and in 2024, we will celebrate 20 years of facilitating affordable travel and look forward to sharing exciting adventures and unforgettable moments with our passengers,” the Wizz Air executive added.

In related news, Cyprus Airways recently announced that it is set to double its fleet of Airbus A220 aircraft in 2024, with the introduction of two new planes.

This was highlighted by a company representative in a meeting in Athens with Greece’s leading travel agencies, in which they highlighted the airline’s commitment to improving its services for travellers based in Greece.

Finally, the Cypriot airline also mentioned that its summer flight schedule for 2024 includes daily connections from Larnaca to Athens, as well as to Heraklion, Rhodes, Preveza, Skiathos, and Santorini.