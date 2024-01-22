January 22, 2024

Cyprus Airways to double A220 fleet in 2024

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
National flag carrier Cyprus Airways has announced that it is set to double its fleet of Airbus A220 aircraft in 2024, with the introduction of two new planes.

This was highlighted by a company representative in a meeting in Athens with Greece’s leading travel agencies, in which they highlighted the airline’s commitment to improving its services for travellers based in Greece.

According to a press release from Cyprus Airways, the company held this meeting in Athens on Thursday, January 18, 2023.

The meeting allowed the company to meet with all major travel agencies in Greece, along with representatives of the press, enabling it “to strengthen its direct relationships with the Greek market and to announce the company’s plans and prospects for 2024”.

“The meeting marks a new strategy for the company, towards the expansion and upgrade of the services offered by the airline to the Greek travel market,” the company said.

What is more, as mentioned in the press release, the airline’s summer flight schedule for 2024 includes daily connections from Larnaca to Athens, as well as to Heraklion, Rhodes, Preveza, Skiathos, and Santorini.

It has also been noted that the meeting was attended by the owner of Cyprus Airways, Mikhail Alenkin, member of the board of directors George Hadjiyiannis, and the commercial director Christos Limnatitis, along with a multidisciplinary team from the company’s commercial department.

Alenkin added his appreciation for the company’s collaborators for their cooperation so far and expressed confidence that the collaboration would be further strengthened for the benefit of those travelling for business or personal reasons.

Finally, Limnatitis informed the company’s collaborators in Greece that the company would double its modern Airbus A220 fleet with the arrival of two new aircraft of this type.

