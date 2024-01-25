January 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Homemade bomb explodes at house in Limassol

By Tom Cleaver03
police caution tape cyprus
File photo

A homemade explosive device detonated at around 3:15am in the Ayia Phyla neighbourhood of Limassol.

The explosion occurred at the entrance of a house owned by a 67-year-old woman and damaged her front door.

The police said an “improvised explosive metal object” had been placed in front of the woman’s front door.

They moved in to cordon the area off, and their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

