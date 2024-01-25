January 25, 2024

Sewage lorry falls into septic tank

By Tom Cleaver05
truck

A sewage lorry in Famagusta fell into a septic tank it was emptying on Thursday morning in the north.

The rear of the lorry fell into the well, with the front hanging above the ground.

The lorry’s driver was taken to hospital.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

