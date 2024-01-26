A minute with Encarnita Io Performer, artist

Where do you live?

In Larnaca with my person and my dog

What did you have for breakfast?

I don’t eat breakfast. I don’t have this healthy habit ( 😀 )

Describe your perfect day

A day with no worries, being creative with my other half

Best book ever read?

Such a difficult decision to be made here, but off the top of my head, I would say a poetry book by a poet that I love, Avgi Lilly; Πρόχειρες Σηµειώσεις Πάνω σε ένα Σωσίβιο (Sketchy notes on a life jacket)

Best childhood memory?

I am lucky enough to have a lot of “best childhood memories”! When I was about 8-9 years old, I remember watching my mum who I admire, perform live. I was sneaking from backstage and being surrounded by other beautiful artists (singers, instrumentalists and dancers) at the stage she was working.

What is always in your fridge?

Radishes and lemons!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

When I drive, I mostly like to listen either to new songs or to new artists

What’s your spirit animal?

I guess I would say the panther. I am not sure why exactly but I always liked their spirit. I think one reason is because they are black and I love the colour black. I don’t like the pink panther tho, hehe!

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of all I have become; I am a proud woman!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I am a huge fun of Star Wars movies. I’ve been watching them since I was a kid. All these movies have a special place in my heart; however, watching the scene of my hero Queen Padme Amidala dying as she’s giving birth, is the one that will always “stay with me”.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Sir Paul McCartney

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

To a time without war…

What is your greatest fear?

When I was younger it was speed, now I think it is living a life with regrets

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I am proud of you

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Lacking a sense of humour

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Be with my loved ones