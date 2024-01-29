January 29, 2024

Children rescued from migrant boat now stable

By Andria Kades
untitled 1
The overloaded boat that arrived last Wednesday

The children rescued from a migrant boat are now in a better condition, though they are still being treated at Makarios hospital, the state health services (Okypy) said on Monday.

Okypy Spokesman Charalambos Charilaou told the Cyprus News Agency (CAN) three children remain in hospital: two girls aged three and five, and one eight-year-old boy.

Last week, a further five-year-old child that was on the migrant boat rescued along with the other 55 individuals, died in hospital.

Several children and an adult were found unconscious, many dehydrated after being out at sea for seven days. Others were found with fractured limbs.

According to Charilaou, one of the two children in the ICU has been released and is now in the children’s ward.

One child is still in the ICU due to a chronic health condition and is receiving specialist care. The two other children are in the children’s ward.

Their condition is stable and they are better than they were last week, he added.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling them and is set to face manslaughter charges.

