January 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Child dead after Cyprus boat arrival

By Tom Cleaver00
untitled 1
The overloaded boat on Wednesday

A child died at the Makarios hospital on Thursday morning after having been rescued alongside almost 60 others aboard a small boat off the coast of Cyprus on Wednesday.

State Health Services (Okypy) spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said the child had died following a sudden cardiac arrest.

A further two children remain in intensive care at the Makarios hospital, while two more are at the Famagusta General hospital in Paralimni, while two adults are being treated for fractured bones at the Larnaca General hospital.

Charilaou said the two in intensive care “are in a very serious condition and are being monitored”.

Around 60 people were rescued after they were spotted cramped in a wooden boat at 4:30am on Wednesday around 30 nautical miles off Cyprus’ shores.

Authorities found three children and one man unconscious, while another three individuals had fractures in their lower limbs.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the arrival of the boat had proved the government’s points “over everything we’ve been saying”.

He also sought to reiterate his mission for the EU to re-evaluate and designate Syria as a safe country.

He added that the government called on the EU to take action with a team from Europol, Lebanon’s authorities and Cyprus’ migration police, to monitor Lebanon’s borders.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Paphos child drives car into tree and ditch

Tom Cleaver

Homemade bomb explodes at house in Limassol

Tom Cleaver

Man arrested for setting own car on fire

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus betting revenue hits €259.4 million in third quarter of 2023

Souzana Psara

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign