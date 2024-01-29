Young talents star in international festival

February’s agenda of cultural performances in Nicosia begins with two Nicosia International Festival shows that place the spotlight on young local talent. Kickstarting the month’s performances is a concert on February 6 by Eleni Charalambous and Christos Fountos, who will meet on the Nicosia stage for the first time.
Eleni and Christos are pursuing careers in Italy and England respectively and will offer the Cypriot public a fresh musical proposal that hopes to introduce the world of opera and classical song to younger generations. Their vision for the Symphony of Language concert is to journey through a multicultural musical repertoire with unique piano and voice melodies from arias from around the world.
Arias and classical songs from Italy, Spain, Germany, Greece and others will sound on stage with their common characteristic being the power of speech. “This performance,” say organisers, “will be an opportunity to preserve international cultural heritage as well as a proposal to encourage artistic exploration.”
The performance is part of the festival’s UNDER30 Programme which highlights Cypriot creators under the age of 30 and is not the only February performance to do so. On February 9, the theatrical performance Katabasis will take place and it is addressed to an English-speaking audience.
Written and directed by Nefeli Kentoni, the piece is a meditation on human transience. It depicts a world that endlessly collapses and is re-erected. Inspired by the Cypriot topographical and political landscape, through a series of perpetual deaths the piece explores the paradox between tenderness and violence. It delves into the intricate experiences of growing up within the embrace of a wounded motherland, navigating the complexities and subtleties of this intertwined existence. Reminding audiences how under our feet lie ruins of worlds and bones yet uncovered from wars; divided landscapes, and fighting for a place in history.
Symphony of Language
Piano and voice recital byEleni Charalambous and Christos Fountos. February 6. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com
Katabasis
Theatrical performance, written and directed by Nefeli Kentoni. February 9. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com