Cyprus Business Now

The Cyprus Association of Electronic Money Institutions and Payments (ACEMPI), a member of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), on Monday introduced a significant tool for the electronic money sector, called the Electronic Money Glossary.

According to the announcement, the glossary serves as a valuable resource for understanding the world of electronic money.

Designed for entrepreneurs and individuals seeking to enhance their financial knowledge, it provides clear and concise explanations of key terms and principles in the field.

The association explained that “with the aim of bridging the gap between the technical significance of transactions and everyday understanding, the glossary stands as a powerful empowerment tool, offering essential knowledge for informed decision-making in the electronic money sector”.

The glossary is available for download here: https://bit.ly/EMG-Acempi

Moreover, the Cyprus Association of Electronic Money Institutions and Payments (ACEMPI) said that it “is dedicated to promoting and developing the electronic money sector in Cyprus”.

“Focusing on strengthening collaboration with all stakeholders, ACEMPI provides a stable platform for partnerships and support,” it added.

Information regarding membership in the ACEMPI association is available at the following link: https://acempi.com/membership.

The president of the Cyprus Chamber of Shipping Themis Papadopoulos has underscored the importance of continuous and close collaboration between the government and the chamber for further sustainable development of the shipping industry.

Papadopoulos addressed attendees at an official dinner commemorating the 35th anniversary of the chamber’s establishment on January 26, 1989.

The event was attended by the president of the Republic of Cyprus, the House Speaker, ministers, members of parliament, diplomats, state officials, and dignitaries.

In a statement, the chamber provided an overview of Papadopoulos’s review of the successful journey of the chamber, expressing gratitude to successive governments, political parties, collaborators, and members of the chamber for their enduring support.

He also highlighted the challenges facing the shipping industry today, emphasising the significance of the continuous and close collaboration between the state and the chamber to promote policies that will allow for further sustainable growth of the maritime sector and, by extension, the Cypriot economy and society.

Finally, as part of its social responsibility and the significant philanthropic work carried out by the maritime industry in Cyprus, the chamber made a donation of €17,000 to the charitable association “One Dream – One Wish”.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Monday, January 29 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 136.52 points at 13:27 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.25 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 82.83 points, representing a drop of 0.26 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €104,734 until the aforementioned time during trading.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and investment firm indexes fell by 0.47 per cent and 2.61 per cent respectively. The alternative index rose by 0.01 per cent while the hotel index remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.3 per cent), Hellenic Bank (no change), Demetra (-2.67 per cent), the Cyprus Cement Company (no change), and Atlantic Insurance (+0.58 per cent).