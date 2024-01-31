January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

33 kg of cannabis found at airport

By Staff Reporter04
drugs
File photo

Police arrested two men, 20 and 28, suspects in a drug bust at Paphos airport, where police found 33 kg of cannabis in their suitcases.

The Ykan drug squad worked together with customs authorities, and arrested the two men during their arrival in Cyprus.

Both are being held in custody, while police continue their investigation.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Pensions now paid within 30 days of retirement

Staff Reporter

Cyprus in ‘top ten’ countries for xenophobia

Jonathan Shkurko

EAC union gears up for possible strike action

Iole Damaskinos

UN resolution ‘disrespects’ Turkish Cypriots

Andria Kades

Government welcomes UN’s resolution on Cyprus

Andria Kades

Arikli to face party leadership challenge

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign