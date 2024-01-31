January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Tehran warns US: we shall respond decisively to any type of attack

By Reuters News Service05
file photo: satellite handout image of tower 22 u.s. military outpost
Satellite view of the U.S. military outpost known as Tower 22 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS

Iran’s envoy to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani warned that Tehran would respond decisively to any attack on its territory, its interests, or Iranian nationals outside its borders, state media reported on Wednesday.

The comment from Amir Saeid Iravani comes a day after United States President Joe Biden announced he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed U.S. service members in Jordan, without elaborating.

Several Iranian Revolutionary Guards have been killed following Israeli strikes in Syria, with five members dying on Jan. 20 and another two on Dec. 25.

On Monday, another Israeli strike hit what Iran’s Tasnim news agency described as an “Iranian military advisory centre” in Syria, killing two, but Iran’s envoy to Syria denied the details on the target and said the casualties were not Iranian.

On Jan. 15, Iran attacked what it says was an Israeli “spy headquarter” in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

