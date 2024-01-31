UNIC sole 2024-25 PRME champion in Cyprus, Greece, SE Europe

The University of Nicosia has been selected as a PRME Champion for the 2024-25 cohort. This prestigious recognition is awarded by the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), a United Nations-supported initiative.
As a PRME Champion, the University of Nicosia joins a global collective of 47 Business and Management schools dedicated to raising the bar for sustainable business education. Each institution was selected to join the cohort by the PRME Secretariat from a pool of strong and diverse applicants. This recognition underscores the University’s commitment to equipping future business leaders with the skills necessary to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through business.
The University of Nicosia is the only PRME Champion in Southern Europe, the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean Sea. This distinction is a significant achievement for both the School of Business and the University as a whole, as it is a testament to the quality of its business and management programmes but also a reflection of its commitment to responsible management education.
As a PRME Champion, the University of Nicosia will participate in collaborative projects aimed at furthering the principles of responsible management education. These projects will provide students with practical experience in sustainable business practices and contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
2024-2025 PRME Champions
- University of Nicosia, Cyprus
- Aalto University School of Business, Finland
- Audencia Business School, France
- Berlin School of Business and Innovation, Germany
- Budapest Business University, Hungary
- Conestoga College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, Canada
- Cork University Business School (CUBS) and the Irish Management Institute (IMI), University College Cork, Ireland
- CUNEF Universidad, Spain
- Deakin Business School, Australia
- EGADE Business School, Mexico
- ESIC Business & Marketing School, ESIC University, Spain
- Freeman College of Management, Bucknell University, United States
- Goa Institute of Management (GIM), India
- Gordon Institute of Business Science, South Africa
- Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph, Canada
- IEDC-Bled School of Management, Slovenia
- International Business School Suzhou at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, China
- International Institute of Management Development (IMD), Switzerland
- Iscte Business School, Portugal
- ISEG – Lisbon School of Economics and Management, Universidade de Lisboa, Portugal
- John Molson School of Business, Canada
- Keele University, United Kingdom
- Kemmy Business School, University of Limerick, Ireland
- Kristianstad University, Sweden
- La Trobe Business School, Australia
- Loughborough Business School, United Kingdom
- Newcastle Business School, United Kingdom
- Nottingham Business School, Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom
- Nottingham University Business School, University of Nottingham, United Kingdom ● Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, University of New Hampshire, United States
- Queen’s Business School, United Kingdom
- School of Business, Government, and Economics, Seattle Pacific University, United States
- School of Business, Monash University Malaysia, Malaysia
- School of Business, Woxsen University, India
- Sobey School of Business, Saint Mary’s University, Canada
- Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden
- T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India
- UC Business School, University of Canterbury, New Zealand
- Universidad Externado de Colombia, Colombia
- University of Applied Sciences of the Grisons, Switzerland
- University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB), South Africa
- University of Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- University of Dundee School of Business, Scotland, United Kingdom
- University of Plymouth, United Kingdom
- University of Sussex Business School, United Kingdom
- University of Winchester, United Kingdom
- Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) School of Management and Law, Switzerland