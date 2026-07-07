Nine individuals were arrested during overnight police operations across Cyprus, for offences including theft, drugs and illegal residence in the Republic.
The police pulled over 602 vehicles, checked 741 drivers and passengers, and filed 249 reports, of which 92 were for speeding and one for driving under the influence of drugs.
Four vehicles were impounded.
The police also raided 40 establishments to crack down on criminal activity and filed one report.
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