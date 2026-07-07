A bomb exploded at 3.30am at the entrance of a two-storey building in Limassol housing a youth organisation and a cultural centre, causing damage to the building’s facade and a nearby car.

Police press office representative Michalis Michail told CyBC radio that the building belongs to Edon, Akel’s youth organisation.

The police said the area has been cordoned off and is being guarded to facilitate investigations.

The authorities are examining CCTV footage in an effort to identify the perpetrators.