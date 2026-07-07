Trees are dying across the island due to climate change, prolonged drought over the past years and extreme temperatures, the forestry department said on Tuesday, following posts on social media showing dead trees at the Athalassa national forest park.

The department said the phenomenon was not the result of negligence on behalf of the authorities, explaining that weather conditions rendered the trees weaker and thus more susceptible to infestations and diseases.

Some types of trees, such as pine, were planted across Cyprus as they were suitable for that time, however they are struggling to cope with climate change, especially in the dry and warm inland areas.

The forestry department said it was implementing a comprehensive management programme, which included removing dead and dangerous trees, placing traps to monitor and address wood-eating insects, combatting the pine moth and replacing the vulnerable species with more resistant native species, such as carob, oak, sycamore and cypress, that are better adapted to current and future climatic conditions.

Furthermore, irrigation systems are already being installed in forest parks to support growth with recycled water.

It reminded that Athalassa is naturally arid and its current image as one of Nicosia’s most important green areas is a result of continuous and scientifically backed efforts by the forestry department.